Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

* Now, panel, who will be Oprah's next big interview, and what will we hear? Brian Babylon.

BRIAN BABYLON: It will be Baby Jane because whatever happened to her?

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: Charla Lauriston.

CHARLA LAURISTON: It'll be Bruce Springsteen, and he'll tell us about how much of a diva Barack is.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: And Peter Grosz.

PETER GROSZ: It's going to be "Alone" winner Jordan Jonas, who will reveal that he's in development with Netflix for a limited series called "One Man's Reenactment Of The Invasion Of Normandy By A Crazy Person."

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

BILL KURTIS: (Laughter) If any of that happens, panel, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Charla Lauriston - great job, Charla - Peter Grosz and Brian Babylon. Thanks to all of you for listening. The world is thawing, and maybe we are, too. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

