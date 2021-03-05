© 2020 Texas Public Radio
The #MeToo Movement And Allegations Against Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Published March 5, 2021 at 12:40 PM CST
On Feb. 28, 2021, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo acknowledged for the first time that some of his behavior with women had been “misinterpreted as unwanted flirtation,” and he would cooperate with a sexual harassment investigation led by the state’s attorney general. (Hans Pennink/Pool/AP)
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces mounting criticism and political pressure regarding accusations of sexual harassment and his administration’s undercounting of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers talks with Jill Filipovic, who covers women’s rights, politics and the law, about how the #MeToo movement is shaping the response to the sexual harassment allegations against the governor.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

