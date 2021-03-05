The #MeToo Movement And Allegations Against Gov. Andrew Cuomo

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces mounting criticism and political pressure regarding accusations of sexual harassment and his administration’s undercounting of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers talks with Jill Filipovic, who covers women’s rights, politics and the law, about how the #MeToo movement is shaping the response to the sexual harassment allegations against the governor.

