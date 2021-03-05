Labor Market Adds 379,000 Jobs In February, Exceeding Economists' Expectations

The Labor Department reported Friday the U.S. economy added 379,000 jobs in February. The gains were driven by increased hiring in sectors hit hard by the pandemic like bars, restaurants and hotels.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Ali Velshi, MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent, about what the jobs growth means for the economic recovery one year into the pandemic.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.