Australian Man Runs Marathon While Pulling 1.6 Ton Truck

Good morning. I'm Noel King. You think running a marathon is hard? Try hauling a truck while doing it. Australian athlete Corey Phillpott ran a marathon in 16 hours and 12 minutes while pulling a 1.6 ton Ford Ranger. He broke the record for people who have also done that. The marathon was a fundraiser for the charity ChildSafe Australia. After the run, Phillpott told a local paper he felt great and that he'd probably go for a run the next day.

