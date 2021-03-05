© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Australian Man Runs Marathon While Pulling 1.6 Ton Truck

Published March 5, 2021 at 6:22 AM CST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. You think running a marathon is hard? Try hauling a truck while doing it. Australian athlete Corey Phillpott ran a marathon in 16 hours and 12 minutes while pulling a 1.6 ton Ford Ranger. He broke the record for people who have also done that. The marathon was a fundraiser for the charity ChildSafe Australia. After the run, Phillpott told a local paper he felt great and that he'd probably go for a run the next day.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

KING: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition