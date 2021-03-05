Alabama Mask Mandate Will End In April

Alabama‘s mask mandate remains in place another month, even as the governors of Texas and Mississippi decided this week to lift theirs in a move President Biden described as “Neanderthal thinking."

Republican Gov. Kay Ivey said on Thursday that she would extend the order through April 9, but no further.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with WBHM’s Andrew Yeager.

