© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KTXI 90.1 FM is currently on low power after equipment at our transmitter site suffered winter storm damage.

Alabama Mask Mandate Will End In April

Published March 5, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST

Alabama‘s mask mandate remains in place another month, even as the governors of Texas and Mississippi decided this week to lift theirs in a move President Biden described as “Neanderthal thinking."

Republican Gov. Kay Ivey said on Thursday that she would extend the order through April 9, but no further.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with WBHM’s Andrew Yeager.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now