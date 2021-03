Sema Sgaier, co-founder and CEO of the health care non-profit Surgo Ventures, joins Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley to discuss her data that shows why 54% of all counties in the U.S face at least one significant barrier to getting every resident vaccinated for the coronavirus.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

