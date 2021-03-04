© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Puerto Rico Governor Cheers On House Bill For Statehood

Published March 4, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST
A woman waves the flag of Puerto Rico during a news conference on Puerto Rican statehood on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on March 2, 2021. (Patrick Semansky/AP)
Puerto Rico’s new governor, who took office in January, has inherited a bevy of challenges, from COVID-19 pandemic response to continued recovery from Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017.

This week, however, he’s in Washington, D.C., trying to boost the island’s latest push for statehood.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi.

