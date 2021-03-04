Puerto Rico Governor Cheers On House Bill For Statehood

Puerto Rico’s new governor, who took office in January, has inherited a bevy of challenges, from COVID-19 pandemic response to continued recovery from Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017.

This week, however, he’s in Washington, D.C., trying to boost the island’s latest push for statehood.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

