Electric Reliability Council of Texas CEO Bill Magness has been fired from his post after February’s deadly blackouts that left more than 4 million people without power.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks with Michael Regan, senior editor at Bloomberg News, about the termination and replacing Magness.

