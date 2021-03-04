A Year Of Working At Home: Reflecting On Memories From March 2020

Many of us have been reflecting on where we were this time last year when some realized they would be required to work from home in order to stay safe and curb the spread of COVID-19.

Here & Nowhosts Tonya Mosley and Callum Borchers share their memories.

What memories do you have of when you had to go home last March? Tell us by sending us an email to letters@hereandnow.org.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.