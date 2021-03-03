© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Travelers Turn To Tree.fm To Experience The Forest During The Pandemic

Published March 3, 2021 at 11:28 AM CST

In lieu of travel during the pandemic, some people have been tuning in to Tree.fm, a website that serves up recordings of forests around the world.

The site is the work of Kai Nicolaides, a web developer based in Berlin who gathered recordings from the crowd-sourced “Sounds of the Forest” project in the U.K.

The site invites visitors “to chill, meditate or do some digital shinrin-yoku.” Nicolaides says they’ve had millions of visitors since launching last year.

