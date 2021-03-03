Students Teach Adults About Vaccines

If you’ve been on the fence about taking the coronavirus vaccine, there are teenagers who want to talk to you.

At the Rocky Mountain School of Expeditionary Learning in Denver, high school students are confronting misconceptions and myths about the vaccine, hoping to encourage adults — even their own relatives — to get the shot.

Colorado Public Radio’s Jenny Brundin visited the school and has this report.

