Sen. Kaine Says Congress Should Reassert War Powers

Published March 3, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST
Ain al-Asad air base in the western Anbar desert, Iraq on Dec. 29, 2019. At least 10 rockets targeted a military base in western Iraq that hosts U.S.-led coalition troops on March 3, 2021. (Nasser Nasser/AP)
Ain al-Asad air base in the western Anbar desert, Iraq on Dec. 29, 2019. At least 10 rockets targeted a military base in western Iraq that hosts U.S.-led coalition troops on March 3, 2021. (Nasser Nasser/AP)

At least 10 rockets targeted a military base in western Iraq that hosts U.S.-led coalition troops on Wednesday, according to a U.S. defense official.

It was the first attack since the U.S. struck Iran-aligned militia targets along the Iraq-Syria border last week. After President Biden ordered that attack, some lawmakers say Congress should reassert its authority to use military force.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with Sen. Tim Kaine.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

