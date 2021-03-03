Sen. Kaine Says Congress Should Reassert War Powers

At least 10 rockets targeted a military base in western Iraq that hosts U.S.-led coalition troops on Wednesday, according to a U.S. defense official.

It was the first attack since the U.S. struck Iran-aligned militia targets along the Iraq-Syria border last week. After President Biden ordered that attack, some lawmakers say Congress should reassert its authority to use military force.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with Sen. Tim Kaine.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

