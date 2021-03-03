LA Unified School District Launches Vaccination Program For Teachers, Staff

President Biden is asking all states to prioritize vaccinating teachers in order to open more schools for in-person learning. Educators now qualify for the federal pharmacy program.

In California, the LA Unified School District is already taking matters into its own hands by launching a vaccination program this week to get all its teachers and staff inoculated to open schools by mid-April.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks with LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

