LA Unified School District Launches Vaccination Program For Teachers, Staff

Published March 3, 2021 at 12:06 PM CST
Vaccination site workers board a school bus transporting education workers as it arrives at a mass vaccination site on March 1, 2021 in Inglewood, California. The vaccination site is part of a plan from the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) and State of California to reopen all district elementary schools by mid-April. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images)
Vaccination site workers board a school bus transporting education workers as it arrives at a mass vaccination site on March 1, 2021 in Inglewood, California. The vaccination site is part of a plan from the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) and State of California to reopen all district elementary schools by mid-April. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images)

President Biden is asking all states to prioritize vaccinating teachers in order to open more schools for in-person learning. Educators now qualify for the federal pharmacy program.

In California, the LA Unified School District is already taking matters into its own hands by launching a vaccination program this week to get all its teachers and staff inoculated to open schools by mid-April.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks with LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Here & Now