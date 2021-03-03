How The Merck-Johnson & Johnson Collaboration Could Factor Into The Global Vaccination Effort

The Biden administration announced a collaboration on Tuesday between two competitors: Merck will help produce the newly authorized single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with Brook Baker, professor at Northeastern University School of Law with a focus on intellectual property and access to medicine.

