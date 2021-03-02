The History Of Voting Rights In America

Former President Lyndon Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act on Aug. 6, 1965. We look back at the history of voting rights in the United States as the Supreme Court considers a case that could give states a green light to change voting laws, making it more difficult for some to vote.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with Julian Zelizer, professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University.

