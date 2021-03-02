© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Jackson, Mississippi, Residents Remain Without Running Water 2 Weeks After Ice Storm

Published March 2, 2021 at 12:11 PM CST

Many residents in Jackson, Mississippi, are still without water 14 days after an ice storm shut off the city’s main water plant. City officials are calling on the federal government to help fund improvements to the city’s 100-year-old infrastructure.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with journalist Sarah Fowler.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

