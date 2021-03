The U.S. has the highest COVID-19 death toll, but the pandemic has also wreaked havoc in Brazil. The South American country has experienced 256,000 deaths and has the third-highest number of infections in the world.

Host Tonya Mosley gets an update on the situation in Brazil from NPR’s Jason Beaubien.

