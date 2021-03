Many Americans 65 and older are rolling up their sleeves to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

But the joy of getting vaccinated was tempered for Mary Rich: She lost her 83-year-old sister, Barbara Gill, to COVID-19 two days earlier. Blake Farmer of WPLN reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.