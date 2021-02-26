New Advice Column 'Homeroom' Answers Questions From Parents About Education

Parents are juggling a lot with their children’s schooling a year into the pandemic. A new weekly column from The Atlantic aims to help them with some advice.

Teacher, tutor and parent Abby Freireich is a co-author of “Homeroom,” along with Brian Platzer. She speaks withHere & Now‘s Jane Clayson about what parents have been writing about and her approach to finding solutions. Freireich and Platzer are also authors of the upcoming book “Taking The Stress Out of Homework.”

