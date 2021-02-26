Biden Visits Storm-Battered Texas; Senate Parliamentarian Rules Against $15 Minimum Wage

NBC senior politics editor Beth Fouhy and The Hill senior staff writer Scott Wong join Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd and Jane Clayson to discuss the latest in politics and how growing anger between Democrats and Republicans following the Jan. 6 insurrection is making it harder to pass bipartisan legislation.

