U.S. COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Systems Have Failed The Most At-Risk Americans, Critics Say

Americans seeking COVID-19 vaccine appointments are faced with online portals, long waits and expanding eligibility groups.

Some critics say this is an ethical failure of the vaccine distribution systems — the government forcing Americans to come to them, instead of the government going to those at-risk. Others point out that the systems favor tech-literate, wealthier individuals.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Steven Thrasher, a professor at Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism, about coronavirus vaccine distribution.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

