Remembering A Vietnam War Veteran And An Education Advocate Who Both Lost Their Lives To COVID-19
We’ve been taking the time this week to hear more about some of the 500,000 American lives lost to COVID-19.
In Thursday’s tribute, Marylee Bendig of Groveport, Ohio, tells us about her brother, Ivan Forbis, a Vietnam War veteran who had been living in a long-term care facility and died in December.
We also hear from Maurice Ojwang Jr. of New York City about his father, Maurice Ojwang Sr., a Kenyan immigrant and staunch advocate for education who died last April.
