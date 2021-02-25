© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KTXI 90.1 FM is currently on low power after equipment at our transmitter site suffered winter storm damage.

Doctor And Father Of 3 On Why He's Pushing For Schools To Reopen Immediately

Published February 25, 2021 at 12:20 PM CST

April 30 will be President Biden’s 100th day in office, and before that day, he’s stated he wants most K-8 schools in the U.S. open for in-person learning.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Benjamin P. Linas, a parent, infectious disease physician and associate professor of epidemiology at the Boston University School of Medicine who wants to see schools open now.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now