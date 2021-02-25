Black Lives Matter Launches Survival Fund As U.S. Awaits More Federal COVID-19 Relief

The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation is working on getting money into the hands of people disproportionately affected by the pandemic. It’s part of the foundation’s new survival fund designed to help Black and Brown folks who are struggling financially amid the wait for more relief from the federal government.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent Ali Velshi, who visited Birmingham, Alabama, earlier this month and spoke with residents about how the pandemic has impacted them.

