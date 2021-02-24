© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KTXI 90.1 FM is currently on low power after equipment at our transmitter site suffered winter storm damage.

Songs Of Remembrance: Janet Gonzalez's Beloved 'A Dio Le Pido'

Published February 24, 2021 at 11:45 AM CST

As part of NPR’s Songs of Remembrance, Julie Seda pays homage to her friend Janet Gonzalez, who died of COVID-19 on Dec. 31, 2020. We hear one of Gonzalez’s favorite songs, Juane’s “A Dio Le Pido.”

For more of NPR’s Songs of Remembrance tribute, click here. Share songs that meant something that loves ones and friends lost to COVID-19 here.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now