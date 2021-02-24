Songs Of Remembrance: Janet Gonzalez's Beloved 'A Dio Le Pido'

As part of NPR’s Songs of Remembrance, Julie Seda pays homage to her friend Janet Gonzalez, who died of COVID-19 on Dec. 31, 2020. We hear one of Gonzalez’s favorite songs, Juane’s “A Dio Le Pido.”

