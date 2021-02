Lawmakers are continuing their hunt to get to the bottom of the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection that left five people dead. In Tuesday’s hearings, ex-police officers placed blame on intelligence and each other.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson talks with NPR congressional reporter Claudia Grisales about the Senate hearings.

