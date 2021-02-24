© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KTXI 90.1 FM is currently on low power after equipment at our transmitter site suffered winter storm damage.

Koala, Born Missing A Foot, Thrives With Prosthetic Foot

Published February 24, 2021 at 4:45 AM CST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A koala named Triumph is climbing easier now. Triumph was born missing a foot. A wildlife rescue center in New South Wales took him in. His caretaker looked for years for a prosthetic. A local dentist heard about it and figured, koala foot, not so different from making dentures. Once Triumph put on his new pink foot, he took off running and jumping - a triumph, to be sure. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition