Grocery Store Chains Push Back On New Mandates Requiring Hazard Pay For Workers

Grocery store workers across the country are stepping up their fight for hazard pay nearly a year into the pandemic. Seattle, Long Beach, California, and other cities have passed mandates requiring grocery stores to pay workers temporary bonuses.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” about the mandates and why some grocery store chains are pushing back.

