Elementary schools are opening in some parts of Germany. This is the country’s first step in emerging from a lockdown that’s been in place since around Christmas.

Meanwhile, Germans have shown reluctance to take the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Host Jane Clayson speaks with NPR’s Rob Schmitz in Berlin.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.