Biden's Cabinet Nominees Haaland, Becerra Face Lawmakers On Capitol Hill

Published February 23, 2021 at 11:40 AM CST

Two nominations for President Biden’s Cabinet are being considered on Capitol Hill on Tuesday.

Congresswoman Deb Haaland is facing the Senate Energy Committee in her hearing to become interior secretary. And Xavier Becerra is in front of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions in his hearing to become health and human services secretary.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson.

