West Virginia's New River Gorge Is The Country's Newest National Park

Published February 22, 2021 at 12:25 PM CST

New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, in West Virginia, is the country’s newest national park. The designation was included in the $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief and spending bill passed in December.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks toLizzie Watts, superintendent of the New River Gorge National Park, about what makes the area remarkable.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

View from the North Overlook at the Grandview area of New River Gorge. (Courtesy)
/
View from the North Overlook at the Grandview area of New River Gorge. (Courtesy)

