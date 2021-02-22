West Virginia's New River Gorge Is The Country's Newest National Park

New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, in West Virginia, is the country’s newest national park. The designation was included in the $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief and spending bill passed in December.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks toLizzie Watts, superintendent of the New River Gorge National Park, about what makes the area remarkable.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

