U.S. COVID-19 Death Toll Nears 500,000

Around 500,000 people have now died from COVID-19 in the U-S — more than in any other country.

But at the same time, there are some signs of hope: The average daily number of cases in the U.S. has dropped by more than 40% in the last two weeks. And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Sunday that around 43 million people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Dr. Peter Hotez, co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, about the death toll.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.