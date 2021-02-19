Social Media Buzz: Personal Stories Of The Texas Power And Water Crisis

Texans have been turning to social media all week to share their personal experiences with the extreme winter weather and power outages across the state. Some people who have the means are using platforms like Twitter to organize mutual aid for those in need.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Femi Oke, host of “The Stream” on Al Jazeera English.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.