Bosnians Celebrate As NASA Mars Rover Lands In Crater Named After Village

Published February 19, 2021 at 6:14 AM CST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The NASA rover on Mars has fans in Bosnia. People in Jezero gathered in a school gym and cheered when the rover landed in a Martian crater named after the Bosnian town. NASA says the place has shared geological features. Afterward, Jezero kids celebrated with a volleyball match, Team Earth versus Team Mars. And the mayor tells U.S. News NASA's choice was, quote, "very, very positive and also odd." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition