Biden Moves To Restart Iran Nuclear Talks

Published February 19, 2021 at 12:52 PM CST

The Biden administration says the U.S. would be willing to attend a meeting with European partners and Iran to “discuss a diplomatic way forward on Iran’s nuclear program.” This is the first real sign of movement toward talks about rejoining the Iran nuclear deal, which former President Donald Trump quit.

Host Peter O’Dowd talks to Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Security Studies Program.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

