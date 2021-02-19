ABC Criticism Bring Into Question Reality TV's Love Of Controversy

ABC’s reality shows are facing criticism this week.

The Bachelor host Chris Harrison stepped down after defending a contestant’s racist photos. And American Idol came under fire for bringing in Claudia Conway, the daughter of former President Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, as a contestant in what appears to be an attempt to capitalize on family drama.

Both actions by the network bring into question reality TV’s preponderance for chasing controversy. NPR TV critic Eric Deggans joins us to talk about what viewers should do differently in response.

