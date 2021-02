The CEOs of Robinhood, Citadel and Reddit are testifying before the House Financial Services Committee on Thursday as part of the investigation into last month’s surge in GameStop stocks.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent Ali Velshi for the latest on the hearing.

