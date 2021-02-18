Primary Care Doctors Want To Give COVID-19 Vaccine To Patients, But Supply Is Difficult To Come By

For people having trouble navigating COVID-19 vaccine appointment systems when it’s their turn, it might be easier if they could go through their primary care doctor.

But so far, doctors have been largely left behind as states focus on mass vaccine rollouts through stadiums and pharmacies.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Dr. Wayne Altman of Tufts University of Medicine about why doctors should be centered in distribution plans.

Here & Now wants to know what questions our listeners have about the COVID-19 vaccine. Submit your questions here.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.