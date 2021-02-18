© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVHL 91.7 FM and KTXI 90.1 FM are currently off-air due to weather-related issues. Internet streams are unaffected, and you may still listen through the TPR app. Other stations are currently on low power.

Primary Care Doctors Want To Give COVID-19 Vaccine To Patients, But Supply Is Difficult To Come By

Published February 18, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST

For people having trouble navigating COVID-19 vaccine appointment systems when it’s their turn, it might be easier if they could go through their primary care doctor.

But so far, doctors have been largely left behind as states focus on mass vaccine rollouts through stadiums and pharmacies.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Dr. Wayne Altman of Tufts University of Medicine about why doctors should be centered in distribution plans.

Here & Now wants to know what questions our listeners have about the COVID-19 vaccine. Submit your questions here.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now