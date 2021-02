A NASA rover has successfully landed on an ancient Martian crater that scientists hope holds clues to whether life ever existed on Mars. Perseverance is the first rover to land on the Red Planet since 2012.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with Alexandra Witze, a correspondent for Nature magazine.

