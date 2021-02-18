© 2020 Texas Public Radio
KVHL 91.7 FM and KTXI 90.1 FM are currently off-air due to weather-related issues. Internet streams are unaffected, and you may still listen through the TPR app. Other stations are currently on low power.

Immigration Lawyer Prepares For MPP Aslym Changes

Published February 18, 2021 at 12:06 PM CST

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins talks with Charlene D’Cruz, an immigration lawyer based in Brownsville, Texas, about what to expect from the Biden administration’s effort to roll back former President Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico.”

We also discuss how the winter storm and crisis in Texas could impact the opening of two of the three ports of entry that were scheduled to begin processing

Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) asylum cases on Friday.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

