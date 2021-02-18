Immigration Lawyer Prepares For MPP Aslym Changes

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins talks with Charlene D’Cruz, an immigration lawyer based in Brownsville, Texas, about what to expect from the Biden administration’s effort to roll back former President Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico.”

We also discuss how the winter storm and crisis in Texas could impact the opening of two of the three ports of entry that were scheduled to begin processing

Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) asylum cases on Friday.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

