About half a million power customers are still without electricity in Texas, and now millions of people are being told to boil their water before they use it — if they have water. Many households have no water or low water pressure.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins talks about the water infrastructure failures with KERA’s Bret Jaspers.

