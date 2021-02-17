Texans Cope With The Cold

Thousands of people in Austin, Texas, have been left without power for almost two days now as temperatures have plummeted. A lot of people are being forced to leave their homes if they can or get creative to stay alive.

Ashley Lopez from member station KUT reports on the anger and fear many people are facing as they confront the possibility of another night without power.

