Some Republicans Face Criticism After Conviction Votes

The seven Republican senators who voted to convict former President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial continue to face backlash from some in their own party.

Republican Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Richard Burr of North Carolina have both been censured by their state parties for voting to convict.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Douglas Heye, who used to work for Burr and as a former Republican National Committee spokesman.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

