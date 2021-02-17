© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Some Republicans Face Criticism After Conviction Votes

Published February 17, 2021 at 11:45 AM CST

The seven Republican senators who voted to convict former President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial continue to face backlash from some in their own party.

Republican Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Richard Burr of North Carolina have both been censured by their state parties for voting to convict.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Douglas Heye, who used to work for Burr and as a former Republican National Committee spokesman.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Here & Now