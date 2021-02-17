© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Georgia Governor Calls To Overhaul Citizen's Arrest Statute Used To Defend Ahmaud Arbery's Killers

Published February 17, 2021 at 11:40 AM CST

In Georgia, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is calling for an overhaul of the citizen’s arrest statute after it was used to defend the three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man, while he was out jogging.

The statute allows for citizens to detain someone if a crime is committed in their presence or with their knowledge. There is no evidence that Arbery had committed any crime.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with WABE’s Emma Hurt about the proposed changes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

