KSTX 89.1 FM, KPAC 88.3 FM, KVHL 91.7 FM and KTXI 90.1 FM are currently off-air due to weather-related issues.

Biden Takes To The Road To Push His COVID-19 Relief Plan

By Noel King,
Mara Liasson
Published February 17, 2021 at 4:04 AM CST

President Biden was in Wisconsin Tuesday night for a town hall on CNN. In addition to specifics about his coronavirus relief package, Biden was also asked a lot about vaccines and schools.

Noel King
Noel King is a host of Morning Edition and Up First.
Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.
