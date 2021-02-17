Biden Set To Discuss Infrastructure Plans With Union Leaders

President Biden is meeting with senior labor union leaders who are pushing for more federal investment in infrastructure and green jobs at the White House on Wednesday.

The meeting comes as the administration prepares to release a long-term economic recovery package modeled after the Biden campaign’s Build Back Better plan.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Here & Now transportation analystSeth Kaplan about Biden’s infrastructure plans and a new report that could inform the administration.

