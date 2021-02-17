© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Biden Set To Discuss Infrastructure Plans With Union Leaders

Published February 17, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST

President Biden is meeting with senior labor union leaders who are pushing for more federal investment in infrastructure and green jobs at the White House on Wednesday.

The meeting comes as the administration prepares to release a long-term economic recovery package modeled after the Biden campaign’s Build Back Better plan.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Here & Now transportation analystSeth Kaplan about Biden’s infrastructure plans and a new report that could inform the administration.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

