KVHL 91.7 FM and KTXI 90.1 FM are currently off-air due to weather-related issues. Internet streams are unaffected, and you may still listen through the TPR app. Other stations are currently on low power.

Along With Texas, 13 Other States Warn Of Ongoing Blackouts With More Icy Weather On The Horizon

Published February 17, 2021 at 12:06 PM CST

Dangerous conditions continue in Texas as many cities get hit with another round of freezing rain. More than 3 million homes and businesses are still without power as grid operators struggle to meet demands during the extremely cold weather.

And it’s not just Texas — 13 other states have also been warned of ongoing rolling blackouts to preserve grid reliability.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Lanny Nickell, executive vice president for Southwest Power Pool, which manages much of the grid in the central part of the country.

