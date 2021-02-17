Along With Texas, 13 Other States Warn Of Ongoing Blackouts With More Icy Weather On The Horizon

Dangerous conditions continue in Texas as many cities get hit with another round of freezing rain. More than 3 million homes and businesses are still without power as grid operators struggle to meet demands during the extremely cold weather.

And it’s not just Texas — 13 other states have also been warned of ongoing rolling blackouts to preserve grid reliability.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Lanny Nickell, executive vice president for Southwest Power Pool, which manages much of the grid in the central part of the country.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.