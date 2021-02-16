© 2020 Texas Public Radio
What's Next After Trump's Impeachment Acquittal

Published February 16, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST

It’s a quiet week on Capitol Hill after the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. On Saturday, the Senate acquitted Trump on the charge he incited the Jan. 6 insurrection, when his supporters breached the Capitol.

But Trump’s acquittal isn’t the end of that story. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Congress will establish an outside, independent commission to investigate the attack.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Julian Zelizer, professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

