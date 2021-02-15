Historic Cold, Snow Leads To Icy Roads, Blackouts In Parts Of Texas

A major winter storm is wreaking havoc with icy roads in parts of the Central U.S.

Some of the first wind chill warnings ever were issued in many parts of Texas as snow continues to fall. Rotating power outages have also been implemented in the state to conserve electricity.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Mark Elliot, a meteorologist and storm specialist at The Weather Channel.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

