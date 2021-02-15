© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Ancient Brewery Unearthed In Egypt

Published February 15, 2021 at 6:12 AM CST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. When you think of ancient Egypt, you think - what? - pyramids and mummies, right? You probably don't think of beer. But a team of American and Egyptian archaeologists recently uncovered what could be the world's oldest brewery. Dating back about 5,000 years, the factory likely provided beer that was used in royal rituals. I hope those archaeologists head down to the bar to celebrate their find. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition